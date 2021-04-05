Offloading point inaugurated

MIRANSHAH: Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan inaugurated the offloading point at the fruit market here on Sunday.

It was a longstanding demand of the traders of Miranshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan. District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur, local elders and others were present on the occasion.

The local traders hailed the inauguration of the offloading point and said that it would help promote trade activities in the region. It would also give access to the Afghanistan-bound trucks to have access to the fruit market in Miranshah. The deputy commissioner said that the government was using all available resources to boost the Pak-Afghan trade and create job opportunities for the local population.