‘Efforts afoot to cleanse capital’s nullahs’

Islamabad : Sanitation Department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was making concerted efforts to remove garbage and unwanted material from multiple nullahs of the federal capital, said a senior CDA official on Sunday.

Talking to this agency, he said heavy machinery was being used to cleanse nullah on regular basis to ensure the clean and green environment in the capital city.

He added that the nullahs of F series sectors were cleaned, whereas the cleansing of other areas ravines was underway.

The senior official said dumpsters of various sizes were placed in slum areas, while the teams of sanitation department were educating the residents on using those facilities to avoid littering in nullahs.