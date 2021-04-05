‘Sheesha’ Centre raided, two held

Rawalpindi: Police have raided a ‘Sheesha Centre’ on Sunday in the jurisdiction of the Sadiqabad area and arrested two accused besides recovering arms and weapons from their possession.

The police spokesman informed that on a tip-off, Sadiqabad Police carried out an operation and arrested two accused identified as Taimoor Mehmood and Nadeem Butt.

The police team recovered ‘Huqqas’ and other smoking items from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

It is to be mentioned here that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.