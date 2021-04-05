7 deaths, 981 COVID-19 cases reported in a day

Islamabad : The intensity of the third wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is on a continuous increase hinting that there is almost no control on the spread of the virus particularly in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district and it is obvious from the fact that the weekly positivity and number of cases have been registering a constant rise at least for the last eight weeks.

The spread of the virus is much faster in the federal capital where the positivity rate of COVID-19 was recorded as 11.28 per cent in the last one week from March 29 to April 4 with 5317 new cases reported in the last seven days.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the positivity rate is on a continuous increase as it was 1.57 per cent in the first week of February with only 575 cases from February 1 to 7 while in the second week of February, the positivity rate turned out to be 2.07 per cent with reports of 656 COVID-19 cases.

From February 15 to 21, the positivity rate was 2.61 per cent with 807 cases and in the fourth week, the rate was 2.65 per cent with 857 cases. The positivity rate got to 4.15 per cent in the first week of March with 1,260 cases in the week while from March 8 to 14, the COVID-19 positivity rate was 5.03 per cent recording 2,191 cases, said the DHO.

The data shows that in the third week of March, the positivity rate jumped to 8.71 per cent registering 3,704 cases in the week while from March 22 to 28, the positivity rate was recorded as 9.69 per cent with reports of 4,180 new cases in one week.

In the last week, the positivity rate was 11.28 per cent and if taken the week wise data of patients being confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the positivity rate into consideration, it is clear that both are registering a continuous increase, said Dr. Zaeem.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that another 981 patients have been tested positive in the last 24 hours from ICT and Rawalpindi district along with seven deaths that has taken the total number of deaths so far reported from the twin cities to 1,337.

According to details, five more patients from the federal capital have died of the disease in the last 24 hours while as many as 714 new patients have been tested positive for the illness taking tally to 60,911 of which 43,658 have recovered and 579 have lost their lives. On Sunday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 from the federal capital jumped to 11399 that was 1,381 on February 1 this year.

From Rawalpindi, another two patients died of the illness in the last 24 hours while 267 new patients were tested positive taking tally to 17,645. To date, a total of 14,518 confirmed patients from the district have recovered from COVID-19 and 758 have lost their lives.

The number of active cases from Rawalpindi was 2,369 on Sunday that was 265 on February 1. Of 2,369 active patients, as many as 135 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities and 2234 were in the home isolation on Sunday.