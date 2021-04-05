PSL corona cases report submitted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The two-member fact-finding panel formed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has submitted its report to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani on the Covid-19 outbreak in the bio-secure bubble of Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition six.
The sixth edition of country’s premier T20 tournament was postponed after several players and staff members had tested positive for Covid-19.
Following the incident, the PCB had named a two-member fact-finding panel, comprising infectious disease experts Faisal Mehmood and Salma Mohammad Abbas, to review the bio-secure protocols and bylaws put in place for the event.
They were tasked to carry out a holistic and detailed review of the Covid-19 SOPs being followed in PSL this year and identify any gaps.