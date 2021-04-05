Pakistan beat India to win Tri-Nation Blind cricket title

LAHORE: Pakistan won the final of the tri-nation blind cricket tournament by beating arch-rivals India by 62 runs.

India managef 112 for seven in the allotted 15 overs in pursuit of Pakistan’s 175. India’s Sunil Ramesh scored 39 while Pankaj made 23 runs. Pakistan’s Sajid Nawaz picked two wickets while captain Nisar Ali bagged one wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 174 for the loss of three wickets. Captain Nisar Ali played an unbeaten inning of 69 runs while Zafar Iqbal made 24-ball 48. India’s Ajay Kumar took two wickets.

Bangladesh, following a staggering rise in Covid-19 cases, is set to go into nationwide lockdown for a week starting from Monday (today). Because of this the tournament management and participating teams decided to shorten the event, an official of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council said.