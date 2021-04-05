close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 5, 2021

South Africa fined for slow over rate

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 5, 2021

LAHORE: South Africa have been fined 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Pakistan in their first ODI held on Friday.

Andrew Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after South Africa were found one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Captain Temba Bavuma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

