SSUET wins tug of war boys title

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) and University of Karachi (UoK) won the Pakistan Day Inter University Tug of War boys and girls titles, respectively.

Aijaz Farouqi (Ex President KCCA) was the Chief Guest of the opening ceremony. In boys final, SSUET beat Hamdard University by 2-0 while UoK defeated SSUET by same margin in girls category.

Sindh Madrasatul Islam University and Hamdard University were on third place in boys and girls events, respectively.