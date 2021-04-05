Victoria wobble around Seymour’s half-century

MELBOURNE: A debut innings of 60 by James Seymour could not prevent Victoria’s wobbles in pursuit of South Australia’s 333 on day two of the Sheffield Shield match at Junction Oval on Sunday.

Redbacks had wriggled their way to 333 with the aid of a debut fifty of their own through the former Victorian spin bowler Sam Kerber, who would go on to take his first Shield wicket by bowling Seymour, who had got off the mark with a pulled six, just as the hosts appeared to have righted themselves after losing Nic Maddinson.