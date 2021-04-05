Just keep fighting

The deadly coronavirus has had devastating effects across the world. In Pakistan, the third wave of Covid-19 is getting out of control. The country’s economy had barely recovered from the impacts of the strict measures taken to reduce the spread of the virus. Throughout the country, the levels of poverty are increasing. A majority of people are being forced to starve as the prices of basic food items keep increasing. In the post-pandemic Pakistan, an even large number of Pakistanis is expected to be pushed below the poverty line. Hundreds of thousands of people are jobless. The economy cannot recover unless we take adequate steps to eliminate the virus from the country. For that, people should wear masks and observe physical distancing. People should play their role in this fight against the pandemic.

Waqas Bhatti

Rahimyar Khan