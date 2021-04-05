Expensive living

Before coming into power, the PTI promised to bring the much-needed change to the country. Its government, however, has brought never-ending financial challenges for people. From high petrol prices to expensive milk, almost every commodity is beyond people’s reach. Why hasn’t the government taken any steps to reduce the prices of essential commodities?

The rate of unemployment is also quite high. Many people are stuck in their low-paying jobs because they don’t have any decent opportunity. It is the responsibility of the government to take adequate steps to deal with these problems.

Imran Malik

Rawalpindi