When the opposition parties launched the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), many people supported them. Initially, the parties said that they would raise the problems faced by the common man. The major problem was the unaffordable prices of the basic commodities. Many people waited for any significant development, but, once again, their hopes were broken. The country does need a strong opposition who can easily question the ill-thought-out policies of the incumbent government.

But it seems that the opposition parties are not interested in resolving people’s problems. Now, the rift between the PPP and the PML-N hints at the fact that the alliance will be over. When can the nation find some relief?

Rabia Altaf

Lahore