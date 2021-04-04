close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

Southern Punjab Secretariat credit of PTI govt: Buzdar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

LAHORE: National Assembly’s chief whip MNA Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at 90-Sharah-e-Quaid-i-Azam on Saturday. MNA Karamat Khokhar was also present on this occasion.

Matters regarding mutual interests, development projects and affairs of the Southern Punjab Secretariat came under discussion during the meeting. The chief minister said the setting up of Southern Punjab Secretariat is the credit of the PTI government. The Southern Punjab Secretariat is being further strengthened, he added. An additional chief secretary will be posted in Southern Punjab on a permanent basis. He said people of backward areas will benefit from the fruits of development.

Latest News

More From Pakistan