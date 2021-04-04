Southern Punjab Secretariat credit of PTI govt: Buzdar

LAHORE: National Assembly’s chief whip MNA Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at 90-Sharah-e-Quaid-i-Azam on Saturday. MNA Karamat Khokhar was also present on this occasion.

Matters regarding mutual interests, development projects and affairs of the Southern Punjab Secretariat came under discussion during the meeting. The chief minister said the setting up of Southern Punjab Secretariat is the credit of the PTI government. The Southern Punjab Secretariat is being further strengthened, he added. An additional chief secretary will be posted in Southern Punjab on a permanent basis. He said people of backward areas will benefit from the fruits of development.