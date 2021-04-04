Buzdar takes notice of eye surgeries issue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the alleged wrong surgeries in a private hospital of Multan as a result of which some patients lost their eyesight.
The chief minister has sought a report from the health secretary and Multan division commissioner. He directed an impartial inquiry into the matter and sought the report. He also directed the officers concerned to take action against the responsible.