Sun Apr 04, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

Buzdar takes notice of eye surgeries issue

OC
Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the alleged wrong surgeries in a private hospital of Multan as a result of which some patients lost their eyesight.

The chief minister has sought a report from the health secretary and Multan division commissioner. He directed an impartial inquiry into the matter and sought the report. He also directed the officers concerned to take action against the responsible.

