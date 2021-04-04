3 members of a family shot dead in Upper Kohistan

MANSEHRA: Three members of a family were killed and two others sustained injuries when an armed group opened indiscriminate fire on a car in the Harban area of Upper Kohistan on Saturday evening.

The car carrying the members of a family was on its way to Dasu from Harban when an armed group opened fire on it, leaving five people seriously injured over an old enmity.The police and locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Rural Health Centre Shatial where doctors pronounced Haji Mohammad Wali, Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Jan as dead.

An old enmity, according to police, was behind the incident and many people have fallen prey to it thus far.

Abdul Hafeez and Mohammad Hussain, who sustained bullet wounds, were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad after the emergency treatment there.

The bodies were handed over to the bereaved family by police after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities there.

The police after lodging FIR started raids to arrest the culprits who managed to flee following the firing incident.