Govt employees want increase in their salaries

MANSEHRA: All Coordination Council, an alliance of government employees’ bodies, has demanded the government to increase their salaries in accordance with the inflation in the country.

“We have been facing financial difficulties and cannot even meet our kitchen and children’s educational expenses as the inflation jumped to almost cent percent during the last one year,”

Sajid Jahangiri, the chairman of the All Coordination Council, told a meeting here on Saturday.

The meeting of the ACC was attended by the presidents and general secretaries of the public sector departments employees bodies and decided to largely take part in the sit-in being organised outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Peshawar on April 6.

Jahangiri said that the government didn’t increase salaries in the current budget, which, he said, increased the miseries of the government employees.

“If the government doesn’t increase our salaries in accordance with the existing inflation, we would be left with no other option but to take an extreme step which would be announced in the sit-in being staged in Peshawar next week,” he said.

The meeting also finalised its schedule and strategy to leave Mansehra for Peshawar to take part in the sit-in being staged by employees from across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar on April 6.