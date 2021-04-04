TTP terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted operation in an area sanitisation operation in Boya, North Waziristan, on reported presence of terrorists. During intense exchange of fire, terrorist Ashrafullah alias Toofani, resident of Boya was killed.

Toofani was an active terrorist of TTP.

He was involved in target killing, terrorist activities against security forces, extortion and planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).