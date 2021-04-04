close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

TTP terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Security forces conducted operation in an area sanitisation operation in Boya, North Waziristan, on reported presence of terrorists. During intense exchange of fire, terrorist Ashrafullah alias Toofani, resident of Boya was killed.

Toofani was an active terrorist of TTP.

He was involved in target killing, terrorist activities against security forces, extortion and planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Latest News

More From Top Story