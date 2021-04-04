PM responds to public queries live today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold conversation with the public and respond to their questions on telephone during a live broadcast on television, radio and digital media at 11.30 am on Sunday (today).

The public can contact the prime minister on phone number 051-9224900.

Senator Faisal Javed said that the prime minister will receive phone calls from the citizens and respond to their problems and questions. The purpose of hearing live calls is to have direct contact with public and know their problems, he said.

Sometime ago the prime minister had started series of attending phone calls of citizens. The impression was that the prime minister picks live calls. But after that a recorded programme ‘Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam Aap Kay Sath’ (your prime minister is with you) was aired. The recorded programme got a mixed reaction from the public.