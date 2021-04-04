Mosques to remain open during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Saturday issued Ramadan guidelines to control the spread of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.

According to NCOC, the guidelines were issued as per a unanimous declaration from the president in consultation with the Ulema for Taraweeh prayers arrangements in mosques and Imambargahs.

The administrations of mosques and Imambargahs are being given permission conditional upon observation of the precautionary measures.

If during Ramadan, the government feels that the precautionary measures are not being observed or the number of victims has risen to a dangerous level, then the government will revise its policy.

The government also has the right to change the orders and policy regarding severely-affected areas.

As per guidelines, carpets or rugs will not be used in mosques or Imambargahs and prayers will be offered on the bare floor while clean mats can be used if the floor is earthen.

If people wish to bring their own prayer mats from home, they can do so. Before and after the prayers, people should avoid gathering while in mosques and Imambargahs where there is a courtyard, prayers will be offered not inside but in the courtyard.

Those above 50 years of age, adolescents and those suffering from flu, cough, etc should not come to mosques or Imambargahs.

Taraweeh prayers will be arranged within the boundaries of mosques or Imambargahs and praying on roads and footpaths will be avoided and an attached map should be useful in this connection.

The floors of mosques and Imambargahs should be cleaned with chlorinated water. The same solution should be used to wipe the mats before prayers.

The rows of the praying individuals should be aligned so that there is a distance of six feet between individuals and there is an attached map that can assist in achieving this.

The NCOC said that mosques and Imambargahs should constitute committees consisting of responsible individuals who will ensure adherence to precautionary measures.

It will be easy for the devotees if the administrators of mosques and Imambargahs place marks for the devotees on the floors according to correct distances to facilitate in the placement of the devotees, it added.

People should come to mosques or Imambargahs after doing ablution and washing hands with soap for 20 seconds.

It is obligatory for the faithful to use a facemask before coming to mosques or Imambargahs and avoid shaking hands or hugging each other.

The NCOC said that in the current situation, it was better that Aetikaf was performed at home and Sehr and Iftar should not be arranged at mosque or Imambargahs.

The administrations of mosques, Imambargahs, Imams and Khateebs should communicate and collaborate with the district and provincial authorities and the police.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) was Saturday apprised that the single dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine administration would commence in all the provinces from Monday (5 April) onwards.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar co-chaired the session with National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan.

The forum emphasised that all vaccination centers should facilitate people above 65 years of age, who had already been allowed walk-in vaccination facility.

The forum was informed that keeping in view the fast spread of the disease, 594 more oxygen beds had been added to dedicated health facilities with special focus on Swat and Peshawar.

The forum also decided to enhance monitoring mechanism to check violation of preventive COVID SOPs. The forum also discussed establishment of call centres at district level to pursue registered senior citizens for vaccination to further enhance the efficacy of this reach-out drive.

Meanwhile, 84 deaths and 4,723 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country during the 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the number of active cases in the country stood at 58,500 on Saturday.