Asad, Naz Shah slam UK for adding Pakistan to ‘red list’

KARACHI:The Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and British MP of Pak descent, Naz Shah have sharply criticised the British government for slapping bizzare travel restrictions on the country under the garb of surge in the Covid-19 cases.

Under the “red list, only UK, Irish nationals and those with residency rights in the UK can travel to Britain if they were in Pakistan ten days before their arrival to UK and they would be required to pay for a mandatory ten-day quarantined hotel stay.

Umar questioned if the ban on Pakistan, has any scientific basis or has been done on the basis of foreign policy bias. Umar in a tweet said "Every country has a right to take decisions to safeguard the health of their citizens. However, the recent decision by UK govt to add some countries including Pakistan on the red list raises a legitimate question whether choice of countries is based on science or foreign policy." Similarly, Pakistan descent British MP, Naz Shah said " as of today, the South African variant isn't a concern in Pakistan whereas this isn't the case for example in France and other countries. This begs the question why hasn't the government extended the red list to France, Germany, and India?" She termed the decision as discriminatory to Pakistan and its diaspora in UK.