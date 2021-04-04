Rupee can’t be stabilised by pumping dollars into market: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said the PTI through its prudential policies stabilised the exchange rate and the value of dollar had fallen to Rs152 from 168 without spending a single rupee from the foreign exchange reserves.

He was talking to the media persons and businessmen during his visit to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry here, reports Geo News.

He said the rupee could not be stabilized by pumping dollars into the market. He said work on Rashakae and Faisalabad trade zones was also in progress.

He said besides increased production of car and cement manufacturing, first time in history of Pakistan the quantum of monthly exports remained above $2 billion for consecutive seven months.