Committee to probe 16 patients blindness after surgery

MULTAN: Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to probe blindness of patients after surgery in a private hospital here Saturday, officials said. The inquiry committee is tasked to submit a report within 24 hours.

District Health Officer Medical Services is appointed as convener while District Surveillance Coordinator, DDHO headquarters are appointed as members of the inquiry committee. Drug Controller Abdul Latif and Ophthalmologist Dr Iram are part of the committee. Commissioner’s spokesperson said. Earlier, 16 patients lost their eyesight after their surgery at a private hospital, officials added.