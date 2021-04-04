Mehdi Hassan’s son passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Tabla player and promoter Arif Mehdi Hassan passed away in Karachi on Saturday. Arif was the eldest son of Ghazal maestro Mehdi Hassan.
His funeral players were offered after Asr and was laid to rest in the Muhammad Shah graveyard in North Karachi besides his father’s grave. A large number of people from the artist community participated in his final rites.