Sun Apr 04, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

Mehdi Hassan’s son passes away

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

KARACHI: Tabla player and promoter Arif Mehdi Hassan passed away in Karachi on Saturday. Arif was the eldest son of Ghazal maestro Mehdi Hassan.

His funeral players were offered after Asr and was laid to rest in the Muhammad Shah graveyard in North Karachi besides his father’s grave. A large number of people from the artist community participated in his final rites.

