HRCP grieved over death of its KP vice chairman

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condoled the death of Kamran Arif, vice chairman of HRCP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on April 2.

A senior lawyer and internationally respected human rights defender, Arif was associated with HRCP for almost 30 years, during which he led high-profile fact-finding missions to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit and Balochistan; trained hundreds of activists in international human rights law; and remained a staunch advocate against custodial torture, enforced disappearances and death penalty.

As co-chair of HRCP from 2011 to 2017, Arif spoke up consistently for human rights — particularly freedom of expression and of religion and belief — in the context of the criminal justice system. He articulated time and again the need to ensure that former Fata was mainstreamed into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but as HRCP secretary general Harris Khalique noted, “Kamran Arif believed more in actual work than mere sloganeering”. A former bureau member of South Asians for Human Rights, Arif was also deeply committed to a lasting peace between Pakistan and India.

At a condolence meeting held online, HRCP members, staff, and supporters recalled Arif’s wit, humour and erudition; his keen eye for photography; passion for history and travel; and above all his commitment to human rights and democratic values in even the most difficult circumstances.