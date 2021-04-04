close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

Governor’s House yet to become varsity for tribal students: Maryam

Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif Saturday said the youth of the former FATA were standing before the Governor House demanding education.

In a tweet, she said ‘the selected’ had announced to turn the Governor House into a university but today the FATA students were standing out and demanding their right to education.

Maryam said the PML-N had given right of education to the youths of FATA and made them realize that this country also belonged to them. “Why are you increasing their sense of deprivation?” she questioned.

