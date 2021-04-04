Two corona patients die

FAISALABAD: Two more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Saturday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, coronavirus death toll had soared to 641 in the district and 161 people were tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours. He said tests of 1,762 people were conducted for the virus in public and private sector hospitals during the same period. He said so far 10,174 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,701. He said 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 95 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.At the present, 220 patients, including 137 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 45, including 18 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital and 1,549 patients have quarantined themselves at their homes.