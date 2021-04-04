Plea bargain is deemed conviction: Javed

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Saturday said the plea bargain is deemed conviction as the accused confesses his guilt in writing.

“The accused requesting plea bargain not only confesses his guilt in writing before an accountability court but also agrees to return all looted money,” he said in a statement on Saturday. He said the accused can apply for plea bargain as per Clause 25-B of the NAB Ordinance and the NAB examines the plea bargain application as per law. The liability of the accused is determined on the basis of his looted money with markup and after determination of total liability of the accused, the NAB forwards the request of plea bargain of the accused along with his total liability for final approval of the respective accountability court. “The accountability court approves the request for a plea bargain. It is not correct that the NAB approves plea bargain applications,” he said. He said it is a totally wrong impression being given by some sections of the media that after approval of plea bargain from the court, the plea bargain means leaving the corrupt elements scot-free. He said the plea bargain is prevalent in over 30 countries including the US and the UAE. He said the plea bargainer loses honour and dignity in the society and after the plea bargain, a government servant is dismissed from service immediately after approval of the plea bargain and becomes disqualified for government service for his remaining life.” A politician becomes disqualified for 10 years. He said in case of a businessman, after the plea bargain, he cannot obtain loan from a scheduled bank for 10 years. The whole amount recovered after plea bargain is deposited in the national exchequer and NAB officers do not receive any money from the recovered amount, he said. The NAB believes in absolute transparency, professionalism and merit as per law. “Besides recovering a whopping Rs 487 billion in three years from 2018 to 2020, the NAB recovered Rs 714 billion from the corrupt directly and indirectly that is a record achievement,” he said.

The NAB chairman said the NAB has already fixed 10 months time to complete the process of initiating complaint verification, inquiries and investigations to file a reference. The NAB has activated its prosecution and operation divisions by appointing new investigation officers and law officers and trained them on modern lines to pursue all mega corruption cases vigorously. He said the NAB has great regard for the business community and special cells have been established for redress of their problems. Moreover, he said the cases of income tax, sales tax and under-invoicing have already been forwarded to the FBR.