ECP stands vindicated as SC upholds its viewpoint

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stands vindicated again as the Supreme Court has conclusively given its seal of approval to another of its rulings.

ECP decisions that have recently been validated by the apex court relate to a couple of hotly-contested issues: its order for a re-poll in the NA-75 Daska constituency and its backing of a secret vote rather than an open ballot in the Senate elections. The fact that both these issues have been upheld by the Supreme Court shows that the legal component of the ECP is quite strong, otherwise its rulings would not clear the test of legal scrutiny at the highest judicial forum.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the opposition parties, specifically the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), were engaged in a do-or-die fight on both matters. When such a massive political clash ensues, institutions like the ECP naturally come under enormous strain and stress. Their plight is aggravated when a vociferous public campaign against it is launched by the political combatants to make it submit to its demands.

The stamp of approval that the ECP earned from the apex court over the NA-75 by-election has obviously buoyed the Commission, that has always been made a punching bag by senior politicians wanting to get the orders of their choice from it.

Of late, the ECP seems to have been reborn as a more independent entity and has come a long way in distancing itself from its past docility. The main credit for this transformation must go to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. But the four other ECP members also deserve credit for having shown guts and nerve in the face of relentless political bullying. All of them have, through their collective decisions, restored the prestige and independence of the ECP.

Sikandar Sultan Raja was sworn in as the CEC on January 27 after a bi-partisan consensus on his selection. Since then, he has led the ECP as a no-nonsense constitutional officeholder. The ECP under him has earned accolades that it had never received in the past.

After the March 12 Senate elections, specifically the poll for the Islamabad seat that the PTI lost, the federal government lost its cool and publicly demanded en masse resignations from the CEC and the four ECP members. “To ensure transparent elections are held is the ECP’s responsibility, which it could not fulfill. The ECP failed to act as a neutral umpire, hence it should go,” three federal ministers voiced the demand at a presser. They thus released their pent-up fury against the ECP. However, the five top ECP decision makers remained undeterred by the official calls to step down.

Instead, the ECP reacted sharply to the remarks made by these cabinet members and Prime Minister Imran Khan, who accused it of protecting those who made money by holding the Senate elections through a secret ballot. "First, I didn't understand why you went to court and stated that there should be a secret ballot. Tell me does any Constitution give permission for stealing or giving bribes, which is what has happened for 30 years?" the PM asked.

In its response, the ECP said: Why were the Senate elections that were held the same day and managed by the same ECP staff accepted as fair by critics where they had won but rejected as unfair where they had lost? Is it not an open case of contradiction? Objections with proofs are welcome for discussion and redress. Let us carry on with our work; don’t sling mud on national institutions. We never come under any sort of pressure and will not in future as well. We cannot ignore the law and the Constitution to please anyone. We reject the analysis and criticism that is being levelled over one result of the Senate elections.”

The government was particularly upset over the ECP’s stand in the Supreme Court that the secret vote was a must in the Senate polls under Article 226 of the Constitution and an open ballot could be held only after amending the law. Not only had the ECP projected this opinion in its synopsis submitted to the apex court but its lawyer had vigorously argued in its support. On the other hand, the federal government had pressed into service all its resources through its legal team to ensure that the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot when it had invoked its advisory jurisdiction by filing a reference. The court went along the ECP’s position.

Before that, the government had slammed the ECP for annulling the entire NA-75 by-poll on account of fraud, rigging and violence on the polling day and the mysterious disappearance of 20 presiding officers (POs). “The election has not been conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in a transparent manner. Incidents of murders, firing and injuries, bad law and order situation created harassment for voters and other circumstances leading to make the process of results doubtful/ unascertainable,” the ECP had ruled on February 25.

It furnished a geo-fencing report to the court, showing that the 20 POs who remained missing for several hours adopted a different route to reach the office of the returning officer (RO) after polling on February 19. Following the sudden disappearance of these POs after polling, the ECP obtained the footprint of their mobile phone locations on February 20 at 2am from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. Their location was traced to the same suspicious place, but an alternative route was adopted by the POs that took them suspiciously long to reach the specified office within the scheme.

The final ruling that scrapped the by-election had come after a strong statement issued by the ECP on the polling day that had spoken of suspicions and doubts about the entire electoral process and pinpointed glaring flaws in the process and the non-availability of senior administration and police officials of the Punjab government on the night of the polls despite repeated attempts by the CEC to reach them.