Fazl approves issuing show-cause to PPP, ANP

ISLAMABAD: In yet another move of widening chasm, the President, of the PDM, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has approved issuing show cause notice to the PPP and ANP on Saturday. The PPP has been asked to explain within a week, its conduct of getting appointed its candidate, former PM Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, as leader of opposition in Senate, by defying the consensus decision of component parties of the opposition alliance. According to PDM's Secretary General, former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the notice will be served to the PPP today (Sunday). A similar notice is also being issued to the Awami National Party (ANP) for supporting the PPP in its efforts to get Gilani designated by roping in government’s ally Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senators to constitute larger number support.

The development defeated the PDM's decision according to which Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) member was designated as the leader of opposition. The PDM's steering committee on Friday had decided to seek explanation from the PPP and ANP for their role in appointing Senate’s leader of opposition.

Despite being unwell Maulana Fazlur Rehman dashed to Islamabad from Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday. Acting on the proposal of the PDM steering committee, he granted approval for issuing the show cause notice to the PPP and ANP. A team of doctors examined the Maulana, here soon after his arrival and number of tests were undertaken. A drip was also injected to him. In a brief chat with The News on Saturday evening, Fazl who did not sound well, said though he has tested negative for corona virus but he is suffering form physical weakness.

In the meanwhile, sources told this scribe that the ANP has informally conveyed to the PDM leadership its position regarding its decision to back the PPP’s candidate as the leader of opposition. The ANP is of the view that the consensus decision of the alliance should have been honoured and the PML-N nominee had the right to occupy the slot, sources claimed. The ANP also explained the circumstances in which it opted to support the PPP candidate. According to sources, it is expected that the ANP would not contest for its role in the matter and could be cleared on account of its explanation when submitted. The PDM leadership is likely to take a lenient view of the ANP.

Meanwhile, the PML-N supremo former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had a detailed discussion with the Maulana on Saturday from London and inquired after his health. He prayed for his early and complete recovery. He also asked Maulana Fazl to take complete rest and pay attention to his health. Sharif expressed the view that as soon the Maulana completely recovers, the PDM activities would be accelerated with new vigour. Fazl in the brief discussion presented his viewpoint about the prevailing political situation and the upcoming events in the country.

Earlier, the former president and PPP Co Chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, also phoned the Maulana and inquired about his health. He also prayed for his early recovery.