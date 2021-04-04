Government urged to negotiate lower vaccine price

Islamabad: The Transparency International Pakistan, anti-corruption group, has urged the Sindh government to negotiate better coronavirus vaccine price with manufacturers and disclose all relevant information.

The demand comes after the provincial government allocated Rs500 million funds for the direct procurement of Cansino vaccine from China.

In a letter to provincial chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, TIP vice-chairperson Justice (r) Nasira lqbal appreciated his government’s ‘active efforts’ for buying COVID-19 vaccine to fight the pandemic.

“As the global prices set for the COVID-19 vaccine range from the cheapest $4 to expensive $37, we [TI Pakistan] recommends that the provincial government negotiate with manufacturers of approved COVID-19 vaccine the lowest cost, which is barely 10% of the costliest vaccine. This means with same amount of Rs500 million, vaccine for 1,080,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 can be purchased against only 118,000 doses of Cansino vaccine. Pakistan is a developing country and needs economic procurements and not 900 times costlier products,” she insisted.

The TIP vice-chairperson also said to ensure that the access to COVID-19 vaccine is fair, transparent and equitable, all governments should disclose details about vaccines acquired, time for the vaccination of all people, cost of every vaccine, and people’s access to vaccination-related timelines, coverage, financial resources and contracts.

She urged the Sindh chief minister to ask the relevant authorities to comply with the Sindh Public Procurement Rule No 10 and disclose all information about COVID-19 vaccines to ensure transparent vaccine procurement.