Bus, truck terminals to be established near Rawat and new airport

Rawalpindi : The district administration has planned to establish two transport hubs out of the city, first near Rawat and second near New Airport and for this purpose, a total land of 740-acre for both terminals will be acquired, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Muhammad Rashid Ali told 'The News' here on Saturday.

“Redesigning of whole Rawalpindi city routes has also been started. The district administration will acquire 340-acre land for the establishment of bus/truck terminal at First Interchange of Ring Road near Rawat while 400-acre land for bus/truck terminal at Sixth Interchange of Ring Road near New Islamabad International Airport,” he added.

The local administration will also acquire 80-acre land for the establishment of the cattle market, 150-acre land for dry port and green market and 120-acre land for a separate vegetable market at First Interchange of Ring Road near Rawat, he said.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood has given two-year time to truck and bus stand owners in the arrison city to shift out of the city as after the completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road, entry of heavy transport in the city would be banned.

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Muhammad Rashid Ali said that we have planned to shift all transport terminals out of the city. “We have chosen two points for the establishment of two transport hubs near Rawat and New Islamabad International Airport. For this purpose, we will acquire 140-acre land for bus terminal and 200-acre land for the truck terminal at First Interchange of Ring Road near Rawat and 400-acre land for the establishment of bus/truck terminals at Sixth Interchange of Ring Road near New Islamabad International Airport,” he claimed.

He said that entry of all kinds of heavy traffic would be banned in the city. “We will allow only urban transport in the city areas,” he said. We are going to establish two depots one Waran Bus Stand near Saddar and second Chur Bus Stand to park urban transports, he said. “We have also set up Vehicle Inspection Certification System (VICS) near Chur, it will be properly operational within 15-days,” he claimed. He said that Rawalpindi city will connect with all 8 interchanges of Ring Road. He said the Ring Road project had become indispensable to solving traffic problems in the city and controlling environmental pollution.

There are total of 13 registered bus/wagon/truck terminals within the city. The terminals are Pirwdhai Bus Stand, Hamrahi Bus Stand, Soan Bus Stand, Faizabad Bus Stand, Saddar Bus Stand near Railway Road, Tarnol Bus Stand, Ganjmandi Truck Stand, and six bus stands here at Peshawar Road. This Transport Management Plan will proceed under Rawalpindi Master Plan. It is worth mentioning here that there are more than 50 unregistered bus/wagon stands in Rawalpindi creating an unrest situation round the clock.

The commissioner said truck and bus stand owners had a better chance as the land was available at cheaper rates at the designated place on the Ring Road project site. Its value will multiply with the start of work on the project.

He said the relocation of heavy transport out of the city was inevitable and the utility of the Ring Road project would be lost if heavy traffic enters the city even after its completion.