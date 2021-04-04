People are talking about

-- the dismaying news that as the entire country, especially Punjab, grapples with pollution and smog, signifying the importance of more green areas in and around the big cities, the monster of private housing schemes continues to devour agricultural land having orchards. People question the purpose of the ‘million tree tsunami’ if the government is sleeping and does not act against these persons, who destroy the environment, just so that they can fill their coffers with ill gained wealth.

-- the abrupt ouster of the finance minister although he had been skating on thin ice since his shock defeat in the Senate elections -- a do-or-die situation for the minister as the court had declared that unelected advisers could not perform executive functions and head ministries. People say while the general public may not understand the intricacies of government, its wondering why the PM did not accept the minister’s resignation two weeks earlier, which would have made this unpleasant action unnecessary.

-- the news that to stop illegal logging in the scenic forests of Gilgit-Baltistan, the federal government has deployed Frontier Constabulary personnel to support the regional forest department which lacks the manpower, resources and training needed to protect wooded areas as a stop remedy. People say the government should increase the resources and capacity of the forest department and take measures to provide the communities alternative fuel since deforestation is an issue of concern and needs successful and long-term solutions.

-- the certificate required for overseas journeys stating that the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to those who want to travel. People say hopefully this requirement will be taken care of in an honest manner and no underhand methods are used like those that took place with the requirement for having taken polio drops, where personnel behind counters at airports gave certificates to travellers without giving them the drops because many travellers did not want to take them!

-- the shocking revelation about how sugar prices have been manipulated by rich sugar mill owners and other players in the market, fleecing the general public without a bit of remorse. People wonder at the greed of these rich crooks who want to go on accumulating wealth even though they know that it is the underprivileged class which suffers the most when prices rise, so hopefully the law will not let the sugar mafia’s big fish off the hook.

-- the rather archaic language used for the English precis writing and comprehension paper in the CSS examination, as examinees were baffled by the old fashioned words. People say the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) should realise that languages change with time and take steps to see that the modern version of the English language which is taught in schools these days is used for examinations, as their old-fashioned method is very discouraging for those whose future depends on passing the exam.

-- the ‘new’ rules and regulations that have been passed by the federal and provincial governments to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it makes them a laughing stock because they cannot implement most of them. People say there appears to be no writ of the government in any sphere as shops remain open till all hours, especially the smaller ones; restaurants serve food without observing SOP’s and the general public is out and about with no masks. – I.H.