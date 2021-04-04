PRA collected Rs107b this fiscal so far

LAHORE: Punjab Revenue Authority collected Rs107.2 billion in the first three quarters of the ongoing fiscal year 2020-21 registering unprecedented growth of over 34 percent.

According to the details released by the PRA here Thursday, the authority collected Rs10.6 billion revenue in the month of March 2021, showing an increase of 30.1 percent from the corresponding period of the last year. The PRA had collected Rs8.1 billion revenue in March 2020. The PRA witnessing an whopping tax increase despite it has given COVID-19 relief to 25 sectors by reducing the tax rate to 5 percent from the standard tax rate of 16 percent. The construction sector has registered the highest increase of 157 percent. The PRA collected Rs452.59 million from construction sector services in March 2021 as compared to March 2020 of Rs175.807 million. The increase in revenue collection from construction sector services is mainly attributed to the reduced rate of 5 percent tax offered by the PRA to the public sector projects. Further, the construction sector is already mobilised following the various amnesties given by federal government to the real estate sector.

The courier services showed second highest increase in the revenue collection. The PRA has collected Rs369.63 million in March 2021 from the sector registering an increase of 68 percent from the March 2020 collection of Rs220.62 million.

The PRA also witnessed an increase of 20 percent revenue collection from withholding agents in March 2021 by collecting Rs2.136 billion from March 2020, 1.787 billion. The franchise services sector contributed Rs564.410 million in March 2021 with an increase of 15 percent from the March 2020 that was 491.209 million. The manpower recruitment agents sector registered an increase of 14 percent with revenue collection of Rs300.861 million in March 2021.

The telecommunication sector is the largest contribution sector in March 2021. The PRA collected Rs2.477 billion which is 11 percent higher than corresponding period of Rs2.225 billion. The banking/non-banking/ insurance sector generated Rs1.195 billion tax for the PRA showing an increase of 5 percent. According to PRA spokesperson, the authority is on the right track towards achieving its target for 2020-21. He stated that despite the COVID-19 the authority was able to achieve this remarkable growth due to the pro business policies initiated by the Punjab government and the vision of finance minister.