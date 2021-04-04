Two railway station stalls sealed, TCR suspended

LAHORE: Railways divisional superintendent and divisional officers visited the Lahore Railway Station to implement corona SOPs here on Saturday.

Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Nasir inspected implementation and arrangements of corona SOPs at the station.

Upon entering the station without a mask, a ticket collector railway (TCR) was suspended on the spot by the superintendent. The DS sealed two stalls for violating Corona SOPs. He directed the staff concerned not to allow any passenger at platform without a travel ticket or a platform ticket. The DS reprimanded the staff over insanitation at the railway station.