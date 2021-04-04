38 more corona patients die in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 38 Covid-19 patients died and 2,403 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Saturday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 6,523 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 228,356 in the province. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 23,029 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,884,201 in the province.

After 6,523 fatalities and recovery of a total of 192,452 patients, including 1,855 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 29,381 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

186,876 patients treated at LGH: Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said according to the Punjab government’s policy health for all Lahore General Hospital provided best healthcare and medical facilities to the patients during corona pandemic.

In a statement here on Saturday, the principal said during the first 3 months of 2021, 186,876 patients were treated free of cost in the Emergency Department of LGH. He said that it is the responsibility of medical professionals, media and civil society to convey slogan to people “Corona is an epidemic and precaution is a cure”. Prof Al-freed appreciated the performance of doctors, nurses and paramedics to ensure timely treatment facilities to the patients. MS Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Laila Shafiq, Nursing Supervisor Anwar Sultana and others were also present. Prof Al-freed Zafar while paying homage to the services of doctors, nurses and paramedics said despite the threat of Corona epidemic people in the medical field are serving the patients without caring for their lives and trying their best to save the lives of others. He said a large number of patients are being treated daily in the Emergency Department and outdoors, where medical facilities are being provided in the hospital. He urged all the administrative doctors to visit the beds in the morning, evening and night shift to inquire about the well-being of the patients as well as to be aware of the medical facilities.