Sun Apr 04, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

Student’s bike stolen from Ganga Ram Hospital

Lahore

Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

LAHORE: A bike was stolen from Gate No. III of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the Mozang police limits on Saturday.

A student of first year, victim Asher Chaudhary went o the hospital to donate blood to an elderly woman. As he came back, his bike bearing registration number LEN-19-557 was missing.

The victim's father had died and he used to go for part time job and studies on the bike. He has appealed to the police high-ups to directed the police concerned to trace his bike and arrest the suspects. Police have registered a case.

