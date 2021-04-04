Student’s bike stolen from Ganga Ram Hospital

LAHORE: A bike was stolen from Gate No. III of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the Mozang police limits on Saturday.

A student of first year, victim Asher Chaudhary went o the hospital to donate blood to an elderly woman. As he came back, his bike bearing registration number LEN-19-557 was missing.

The victim's father had died and he used to go for part time job and studies on the bike. He has appealed to the police high-ups to directed the police concerned to trace his bike and arrest the suspects. Police have registered a case.