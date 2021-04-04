‘Front desks to help improve police image’

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said Front Desks’ staff of police stations can play most effective and pivotal role in the concept of change of Thana Culture and positive image building of the police department by rendering best possible services with their polite behaviour and immediate redress of grievances of the citizens and complainants.

Lahore Police has recruited 34 educated and computer literate new Senior Assistants (SAs) and Police Station Assistants (PSAs) including females to meet the human resource demands of Front Desks and further strengthen this essential section of police stations.

Commander Lahore Police Ghulam Mahmood Dogar stated this while addressing a ceremony held at a conference room of CCPO office on Saturday to distribute letters of appointments among the newly recruited SAs and PSAs.

SSP Administration Shoaib Waqar Qureshi along with other senior officers attended the ceremony. Lahore Police has recruited 18 Senior Assistants and 16 Police Station Assistants along with 8 female PSAs. The newly recruited SAs and PSAs included Umar Subhani, Danish, Eshaq, Junaid, Maham, Arbia and others.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar handed over the appointment letters to the newly recruited Front Desk staff.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with SSP Admin Shoaib Waqar Qureshi briefed the newly-appointed SAs and PSAs regarding their job description and directed them to provide immediate relief to the citizens and complainants visiting Front Desks behaving with them in polite manner and utilise their best possible professional skills and abilities with dedication in service of humanity.