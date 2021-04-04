Rescue 1122 responded to 102,851 emergencies across Punjab in March

LAHORE : The Director General Punjab Emergency Service, Dr Rizwan Naseer has said that Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 rescued 100,455 emergencies’ victims while responding to 102,851 emergencies across Punjab in the month of March 2021.

The meeting was informed that out of the emergencies mentioned, 32,050 were road accidents, 56,726 medical emergencies, 1,659 fire incidents, 2,704 crime incidents, 84 drowning incidents, 64 building collapses, 12 explosions and 9,552 miscellaneous operations.

The Rescue 1122 DG said this while presiding over a monthly performance review meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here on Thursday.

All heads of different wings of Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy were also present on the occasion. The data revealed that the majority of road crashes occurred in major cities. As many as 8135 road accidents occurred in Lahore, 2,589 in Faisalabad, 2,547 in Multan, 1,823 in Gujranwala, 1,256 in Bahawalpur, 1,005 in Sahiwal, 839 in Kasur, 896 in Sheikhupura, 755 in Sargodha and 728 in DG Khan.

Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in the provincial capital Lahore as 463 fire cases occurred in Lahore while 232 fire incidents occurred in Faisalabad, 184 in Multan, 150 in Gujranwala, 112 in Sahiwal, 103 in DG Khan, 101 in Bahawalpur, 94 in Rawalpindi, 83 in Khanewal, and 69 each in Sheikhupura and Kasur.

The Rescue DG said that a great number of road crashes could be prevented through adopting necessary road safety measures and road safety laws. He expressed his grave concern over the increasing number of medical emergencies which could be reduced by little vigilance, regular exercise, a balanced diet, and following COVID-19 safety protocols issued by the government.He maintained that the cylinder blasts emergencies usually occurred due to negligence or carelessness which were also preventable by vigilance and using quality cylinders. He added that the crime emergencies could also be reduced through community vigilance at the local level and timely reporting to the organisations concerned regarding any suspicious activity in their respective areas.

He appealed to the citizens to dial 1122 immediately in case of any emergency for timely rescue help. The only timely call can ensure timely emergency help, he concluded.