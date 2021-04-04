Bhutto paid tribute

LAHORE : Muttahida Tehrik Khatm Nabuwwat Rabta Committee Pakistan (MTKNRC), a platform for various religious parties struggling for upholding the finality of the Prophethood, paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his death anniversary (April 4) and appealed to PPP leadership to give their great leader due credit for his remarkable role for upholding the Islamic belief of Khatm-e-Nabuwat (PBUH).

In a statement here on Saturday, MTKNRC convener Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema has asked the PPP leadership why they only remembered political achievements of ZA Bhutto but ignored his great favour for entire Muslim world of nipping conspiracy against the finality of Prophethood, inquiring whether this omission was deliberate or unintended.

He said ZA Bhutto had a vision for making Muslim world strong and united, and his great achievements from Muslim world’s perspective included, convening Islamic summit, working for a strong Muslim bloc, making Friday weekly holiday, and above all declaring Qadiyanis non-Muslims through legislation.

He also criticised the recent legislation in the name of Evacuee Properties Act to take control of seminaries and mosques, warning that it would evoke harsh response from the nation. He said a consultative meeting would be held on April 10 to evolve a joint strategy on the matter.