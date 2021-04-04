APWA gives training to 25 entrepreneurs

LAHORE : The All Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA) has embarked on a training programme for youth, ILO-SIYB (Start and Improve Your Business). Training of the first batch of entrepreneurs concluded in the City recently in which 25 people received training. Each one of them had a business idea.

Durre Shahwar, CEO of APWA who took this initiative to train people under the ILO-SIYB programme said, “We want to help people convert hobbies into bankable business ideas.” The plan is to impart trainings in 14 districts. Durre Shahwar is one of the trainers besides Tajammul Hussain, a founder member of COMSATS and a highly experienced teacher. The trainers got training from a master trainer from ILO, David Katenderi from Uganda who is here to monitor the trainers imparting trainings. SIYB has global master trainers who train trainers.

The ILO master trainer informed that the SIYB programme has been conducted in more than 100 countries and 9 million people have been trained under it. They are running businesses under micro, small and medium enterprises.

“The first package was ‘business idea generation’ which took 3 days. ‘Start your business’ took 4 days and ‘Improve you business’ was conducted for 3 days,” Katenderi said.

“We train aspiring entrepreneurs in marketing, financial planning and record keeping – these are very important in business management. This programme gives people jobs,” Katenderi said.

“Pakistan has very few trainers, so Pakistan has to develop many trainers to start and improve business. Uganda has got 14 master trainers in a population of 40 million people. Pakistan has one master trainer in a population of 240 million people,” he said.

Every person who starts a business builds a team so businesses generate employment. The training activity sponsored by APWA is solely its CEO Durre Shahwar’s initiative. Among those trained were more girls than boys and they were full of scintillating ideas.

A girl wanted to do bio-flock fish farming available throughout the year. Another girl wanted to venture into Tourism – take trips to northern areas. Yet another girl wanted to be a cable service provider in her area. There were young men with computer game-making plans and also for gaming zone. Dress designers were many. One said she wanted to make a matching mask with the dresses she would sell. She didn’t see masks leaving us in near future. Another one wanted to make unique dresses – a cultural mix. A boy wanted to venture into printing business, make printing attractive. Only one girl wanted to open a Montessori school. She was a trained Montessori teacher as well who said this calls for capital she will have to generate but was very hopeful. All these trainees were making feasibilities of their businesses when The News got to talk to them.