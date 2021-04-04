PML-N criticises education policy

LAHORE: Those who destroyed the education system in Punjab were describing the merits of their destruction.

This was stated by Punjab PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari in a statement issued here on Saturday. She said Usman Buzdar discontinued stipends for children of kiln workers and South Punjab girls. She added that these were the ‘priorities’ of the ‘selected’ chief minister.

“Shahbaz Sharif’s government used all its resources to provide laptops and scholarships to millions of talented students,” she said and maintained that thousands of laptops bought during Shahbaz Sharif era have become rubbish today while student scholarships were closed.

Criticising the performance of the government ministers, Azma sarcastically said that their ‘performance’ did not change the public perception about their incompetency.

She said Usman Buzdar watch news on TV screen every day to describe his own performance in his press conferences.

“Buzdar, performance should be seen on the ground, not in closed rooms as well as by holding press conferences,” she taunted.

In two and a half years, 1.5 crore children have dropped out of government schools in Punjab, she claimed, adding in Lahore alone, 380,000 children have dropped out of government schools.

She said Buzdar’s government has not been able to build a single new school in two and a half years and the more painful fact was that the present government was outsourcing the government schools.

Azma Bukhari said Shahbaz Sharif gave Punjab a grand project like Danish Schools where only children of the poor get free education. “This tyrannical government has also made a big cut in the budget of Danish schools,” she alleged, adding the government has no priority for education.