Sun Apr 04, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

10 shopkeepers arrested

Lahore

LAHORE: The district administration closed down 60 shops opened after 6pm in violation of SOPs here on Saturday.

Officials said DC and all ACs were in field. They said Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab visited Main Bazaar Chungi near Shanghai Bridge and closed down more than 60 shops and arrested owners of 10 shops.

