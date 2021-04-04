20 camps to be set up for distributing free masks

LAHORE: Commissioner Muhammad Usman has directed for establishing at least 20 free facemask distribution camps in poor localities and populous areas of the provincial metropolis.

In a meeting held here on Saturday, he said free facemasks distribution camps will be established in poor and populous areas such as bus stands, railway stations and other commercial points.

He said strong Covid-19 Patient Tracing Mechanism could be established to boost efforts to combat Covid-19 spread and then detailed and precise data entry of Covid-19 patients, patient quarantine monitoring and aligning of Covid-19 cluster went a long way to curb the virus spread.

He said there was no room for undetermined officers and Divisional Administration would not tolerate any negligence in case response. All DCs, all CEOs Health and all ACs participated in the meeting. The commissioner took notice of media news about overcharging of sugar and directed all DCs to lodge FIRs and arrest those who were violating government’s notified rates of sugar as Rs85 /kg in all districts of Lahore Division. He directed the administration to immediately start visiting city areas and take strict action against over chargers. He said that this was the duty of administration to implement the govt directions in letter and spirit to provide relief to citizens.