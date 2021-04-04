Dry weather forecast

LAHORE : Dry weather continued to prevail in the City on Saturday while MET Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They said a new westerly wave was likely to approach western and upper parts of the country from Sunday evening/night and may persist in upper parts till Thursday morning. MET officials predicted that weather would remain hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain, wind and thunderstorm were expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and the surrounding hilly areas during evening/night hours.

Saturday's highest temperature was recorded at Mithi, Chhor and Dadu where the mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 31°C and lowest was 15.8°C.