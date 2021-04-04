Minister for checking profiteering, hoarding

LAHORE : Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the administrative officers should work actively to check profiteering and hoarding.

Ensure sale of sugar, ghee, flour and other essential commodities at government rates throughout the province, the minister said.

He was chairing a meeting on price control which was held at the Civil Secretariat and attended by chief secretary, secretary industries and commerce, DG Industries, Commissioner Lahore Division and officers concerned attended the meeting. The commissioners from across the province attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting reviewed availability and prices of essential commodities before the arrival of Ramazan. The meeting also reviewed various issues relating to arrangements for the establishment of Ramazan bazaars across the province to facilitate the consumers. The meeting decided to intensify indiscriminate crackdown against hoarders and illegal profiteers.

The minister said that it was intolerable that food items are sold over and above the fixed prices, he warned. Strict action should be taken against those who do not display price lists at prominent places, he said.

A Ramazan package of Rs 7 billion has been given to provide substantial relief to the people during the month of Ramadan, he said. There will be 313 Ramazan bazaars across the province from 25 Sha'ban where fruits, vegetables, lentils, basins, dates and other essentials items will be available at the rates of 2018. In Ramazan bazaars, a bag of 10kg of flour will be available at Rs 375. Ghee, chicken and eggs will be available in these bazaars less than Rs 10-15 from open markets.

He said the quality, supply and prices of edibles will be monitored in Ramazan bazaars with the help of modern technology and implementation of Corona SOPs will also be ensured. The chief secretary directed that best arrangements should be made for the convenience of consumers in Ramazan bazaars. The availability and prices of essential commodities in the markets should be closely monitored.