Over 1000 FIRs lodged for violation of corona SOPs last week

LAHORE : Lahore police registered as many as 1001 FIRs during the last one week in different areas of the City for violations of corona related SOPs as well as for not wearing of face masks in the wake of third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Following the directions of government, police registered 517 FIRs on violations of corona SOPs and on continuing commercial activities. As many a 484 FIRs were lodged against persons for not following the government directions of wearing safety masks. A spokesperson for Lahore police stated that in Model Town division police on Saturday registered as 159 FIRs on violation of directions about wearing face mask, and 242 cases were lodged on violation of other corona SOPs. Similarly, 116 FIRs were registered in City division, 96 FIRs in Civil Lines division, 139 FIRs in Cantt division, 162 FIRs in Sadr division and 130 cases were lodged in Iqbal Town division on violations of corona SOPs and on not wearing face masks.