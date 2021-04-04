close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
Billboard falls on truck, injures two

Lahore

Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

LAHORE : A billboard fell on a truck on Bund Road near Saggian Bridge, leaving two people injured on Saturday.

The hoarding fell on the front side of the truck. As a result, its driver and his helper suffered injuries while the driver’s cabin in the vehicle was badly damaged.

The victims were removed to hospital. The incident created traffic mess on Bund Road. The hoarding and the truck were removed from the road with a lifter to restore the traffic flow.

