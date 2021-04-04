Eight injured in gas cylinder blast in Bhati area

LAHORE : At least eight people suffered burns when a gas cylinder exploded at a tea stall in the Bhati Gate police limits on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency and removed the victims to hospital.

The fire service also controlled the fire.

The victims have been identified as Shafi Ullah, 18, Afzaal, 19, Hussain Ramazan, 23, Shahzad, 40, Zafar Ullah, 31, Muhammad Afzal, 50, Naveed Abbas, 36, and Abad Hussain, 22.