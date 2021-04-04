close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

Eight injured in gas cylinder blast in Bhati area

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 4, 2021

LAHORE : At least eight people suffered burns when a gas cylinder exploded at a tea stall in the Bhati Gate police limits on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency and removed the victims to hospital.

The fire service also controlled the fire.

The victims have been identified as Shafi Ullah, 18, Afzaal, 19, Hussain Ramazan, 23, Shahzad, 40, Zafar Ullah, 31, Muhammad Afzal, 50, Naveed Abbas, 36, and Abad Hussain, 22.

Latest News

More From Lahore