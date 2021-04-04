Woman killed as mini-bus hits pavement

NOWSHERA: A woman was killed and 30 others, including women and children, sustained injuries when a mini-bus carrying the participants in a wedding procession hit a pavement near Taru Jabba on the Grand Trunk Road.

It was learnt that the road accident was caused by over-speeding.

Rescue 1122 personnel arrived at the scene and took the injured to hospitals in Pabbi and Peshawar. The deceased woman was identified as Rizwana daughter of Saif-ur-Rahman. Most of the injured were discharged from hospitals after receiving the first aid.

The wedding procession was on its way from Surizai village in Peshawar to Hakimabad in Nowshera.