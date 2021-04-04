CM wants proposed food security policy finalised

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to finalise the proposed food security policy and action plan, and present in the provincial cabinet for formal approval.

Chairing a meeting regarding the proposed food security policy and finalising its action plan here on Saturday, he also directed the authorities to clearly define the roles and responsibilities of all the departments concerned with specified timeliness to implement the action plan in letter and spirit.

Provincial ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Muhibullah Khan, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and other officials attended the meeting, said a handout.

The chief minister termed the proposed food security policy as of vital importance to make the province self-sufficient in agricultural products and said that the policy if implemented in letter and spirit, would not only ensure food security of the province but would also create thousands of job opportunities and help boost the provincial economy.

It was informed that the proposed action plan consists of short term, medium and long-term interventions to be carried out in 10 years period with an estimated cost of Rs236 billion.

“The short term interventions will stretch over a period of two to three years and will cost Rs56 billion out of which 15 billion will be earmarked for irrigation infrastructures, and after implementation the short term plan is expected to have a monetary impact of Rs22 billion per annum,” it was informed.

The meeting was told that under the short-term plan 20 various interventions have been proposed with special focus on strengthening the ongoing initiatives for enhancing agricultural products.

Regarding the medium-term plan it was told that it would stretch over a span of four to seven years and would be implemented with an estimated cost of Rs109 billion out of which Rs75 billion would be allocated for irrigation and water management schemes.